Snow causes Friday morning travel issues

A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.
Here are a few travel issues we are tracking:
Highway 200- 1-mile east of Rogers Pass: MDT Report: A SEMI HAS SPUN OUT ON MT-200, AT MM-90, BLOCKING THE WESTBOUND LANE. EXPECT REDUCED SPEEDS AND SINGLE LANE TRAFFIC. UPDATE.....3 SEMIS ARE NOW SPUN OUT THE ROAD IS MOSTLY BLOCKED, A WRECKER SHOULD BE THERE WITHIN A HOUR
Highway 93 four miles north of Lolo: MDT report: CAR ACCIDENT ON HWY 93 NORTHBOUND DRIVING LANE HAS BLOCKAGE, COUNTY ON THE SCENE
Mile marker 15.9 on Bearmouth Frontage Road: MDT Report: ACCESS FROM BEARMOUTH IS RESTRICTED DUE TO A ROCK SLIDE. ACCESS FROM DRUMMOND IS OPEN ON THE EAST END OF THE FRONTAGE ROAD. SIGNAGE IN PLACE ON BOTH ENDS.
There's Water on Montana Highway 86 33 miles north of Bozeman. Crews are asking drivers to slow down.
Thursday, February 8 2018 7:36 PM EST2018-02-09 00:36:12 GMT
This week, Missoula drivers spotted a bear out of hibernation and chowing down on roadkill on the side of Interstate 90 outside Missoula. Fish Wildlife and Parks bear biologist Jamie Jonkel says this particular subadult bear looks healthy and probably just picked a bad denning site this winter. A late-winter melt can flood a bear's den, waking them up and sending them out to look for food. Jonkel says February is early but not unheard of, and he thinks this bear has a good shot...
Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-07 22:37:24 GMT
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Thursday, February 8 2018 6:33 PM EST2018-02-08 23:33:34 GMT
KALISPELL- A 24-year-old Kalispell man is being evaluated for mental health after stabbing himself in the neck during a traffic stop. A release from Sheriff Chuck Curry says that at 9 AM this morning, a deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 2 in Evergreen. After running the driver's name and determining that he was wanted for a misdemeanor warrant, the deputy returned to the car. He found the driver holding a "large knife" to his throat. The deputy called for ...
