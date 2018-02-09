Snow causes Friday morning travel issues

A winter storm dropped snow over much of Montana Thursday evening and into Friday making the roads a mess for the Friday morning commute.

Here are a few travel issues we are tracking:

Highway 200- 1-mile east of Rogers Pass: MDT Report: A SEMI HAS SPUN OUT ON MT-200, AT MM-90, BLOCKING THE WESTBOUND LANE. EXPECT REDUCED SPEEDS AND SINGLE LANE TRAFFIC. UPDATE.....3 SEMIS ARE NOW SPUN OUT THE ROAD IS MOSTLY BLOCKED, A WRECKER SHOULD BE THERE WITHIN A HOUR

Highway 93 four miles north of Lolo: MDT report: CAR ACCIDENT ON HWY 93 NORTHBOUND DRIVING LANE HAS BLOCKAGE, COUNTY ON THE SCENE

Mile marker 15.9 on Bearmouth Frontage Road: MDT Report: ACCESS FROM BEARMOUTH IS RESTRICTED DUE TO A ROCK SLIDE. ACCESS FROM DRUMMOND IS OPEN ON THE EAST END OF THE FRONTAGE ROAD. SIGNAGE IN PLACE ON BOTH ENDS.

There's Water on Montana Highway 86 33 miles north of Bozeman. Crews are asking drivers to slow down.

