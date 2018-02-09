MSU researchers examine human risk taking when out in back country

Every year Montana consistently ranks amongst the highest states in avalanche deaths. Between the 2008 and 2017 winter seasons 34 people have died in avalanches. Professor Jordy Hendrikx Director of the Snow and Avalanche Lab at MSU has led research projects and workshops on safety in avalanche terrain but now, he is taking his research one step forward.

Hendrikx has partnered up with MSU Professor Jerry Johnson, who together have previously worked on projects like skitracks and Andrea Mannberg a Norway based, Swedish behavioral economist. Together, they will work on a new project called White Heat.

This project will dive into the reasons on why people take risks that could potentially cost them their lives. Using Mannberg’s behavioral economics expertise in both weighing costs to benefits or risk to reward and in a theory about decision making, the team hopes this new approach will fill a void in avalanche safety training.

Hendrikx said, “The White Heat Project is an extension to our previous skitracks project. In skitracks project we were interested in understanding where people went and who they were. They drawback to the skitracks project is we didn’t understand why. We didn’t know why people were making the decisions that they were and this is really now the next evolution.”

If you would like to participate in the survey and help with their research then click here.