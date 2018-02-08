Bears coming out of hibernation early near Missoula

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.
A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.
All Helena Public schools will be letting out early today due to weather. Elementary & High Schools will be released at 2:30pm. Middle schools will be released at 2:15pm
