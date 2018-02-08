Samsung says it aims to launch foldable smartphone next year

The Frenchtown community is coming together to support a teacher who's battling brain cancer.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics says its aims to launch a foldable smartphone next year under its Galaxy Note brand. Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics, said Tuesday that the company is currently setting its eyes on 2018 to release a smartphone with a bendable display but there are several hurdles it has to overcome. He did not elaborate.
KHQ.COM - Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Montana Department of Labor employee announced on Wednesday that he was quitting so he wouldn't have to cooperate with immigration officials searching for undocumented workers.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.
A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.
All Helena Public schools will be letting out early today due to weather. Elementary & High Schools will be released at 2:30pm. Middle schools will be released at 2:15pm
