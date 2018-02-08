Fraternity under fire for sex contest that encouraged members to sleep with heaviest women

Greek life at one of the nation's most prestigious universities is once again under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.



Members of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity at Cornell University are being investigated for having a sex contest which they called a "pig roast," referring to the fact that participants were ranked by the weight of the women they slept with. Preference was given to participants who not only slept with the most women, but also the heaviest women.



After receiving multiple reports of misconduct an investigation found that members got points for having sex with women. In the event of a tie, more points were awarded to the member who had sex with the woman who weighed the most.

In a statement from Zeta Beta Tau's national headquarters in Indianapolis, leaders of the organization say they're deeply disappointed by the allegations saying, "we are working with campus officials and the chapter on an action plan that includes a comprehensive membership review to rid the chapter of any men who may have participated in, or had knowledge of, these alleged activities."



Cornell has placed the fraternity on probation for two years. During that time, the chapter must have a live-in adviser, and participate in programs educating members about sexual assault. Some students see the sanctions as just another slap on the wrist.