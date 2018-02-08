Flathead man stabs himself in the neck with large knife

KALISPELL- A 24-year-old Kalispell man is being evaluated for mental health after stabbing himself in the neck during a traffic stop.

A release from Sheriff Chuck Curry says that at 9 AM this morning, a deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 2 in Evergreen.

After running the driver's name and determining that he was wanted for a misdemeanor warrant, the deputy returned to the car. He found the driver holding a "large knife" to his throat.

The deputy called for backup and authorities negotiated with the man for more than two hours, until the man stabbed himself in the neck. Deputies got in the car and were able to wrestle the knife away from the man before taking him to receive emergency care.

The man has been treated at the Kalispell Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.