Butte pre-release supervisor sentenced for sex with inmate

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - A woman who had supervisory responsibilities at the Butte Pre-release Center has been given a deferred sentence for having sex with a male inmate in late 2016.

The Montana Standard reports 30-year-old Brittany Popovich went to authorities after the inmate threatened to divulge their relationship if she didn't find a way to cover up the fact that a random urinalysis showed he had used methamphetamine.

Under state law, an inmate cannot give consent for sex with a supervisor at a correctional facility.

Popovich pleaded guilty last week to felony sexual intercourse without consent. District Judge Brad Newman gave Popvich an 18-month deferred sentence. If she follows the terms of her probation during that time, she can request that the felony charge be dismissed.

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com

