Neo-Nazi publisher has deadline to disclose whereabouts

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website has until next week to notify a federal magistrate of his whereabouts as part of a lawsuit accusing him of using the website to orchestrate an anti-Semitic trolling campaign against a Montana family.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch issued an order Wednesday giving Andrew Anglin until Feb. 16 to tell the court where he is living. Lynch said he would then decide whether that information would remain under seal.

Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh sued Anglin last April, saying she was threatened and harassed after Anglin published her personal information on his website, The Daily Stormer.

Gersh says she was targeted after Sherry Spencer, the mother of white separatist Richard Spencer, accused Gersh of harassing her into selling property in Whitefish.

