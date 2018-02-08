UPDATE: Sheriff Carl Suta withdraws from race - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sheriff Suta withdraws reelection bid after being suspended by county

GREAT FALLS -

UPDATE: Sheriff Carl Suta has confirmed with KFBB he has withdrawn from the Pondera County Sheriff's race.

Sheriff Carl Suta was officially suspended by Pondera county commissioners early Wednesday morning after Suta was accused of official misconduct.

Court documents state that Suta knowingly distributed confidential documents without the permission of the county attorney. The alleged incident took place between October 30, 2017, and November 17, 2017.

Commissioner Tom Kuka said he felt it was his responsibility to suspend him until this matter is cleared up. Suta will remain as sheriff and is suspended from all duties.

He will remain under suspension until the investigation is complete.

Suta also faces domestic violence charges related to a different case.

