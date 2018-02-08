Navy Seal from Butte decries Trump's military parade proposal

Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
A Montana legislative committee is seconding a request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture order an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and...
