Navy Seal from Butte decries Trump's military parade proposal

Rob O'Neill, the former U.S. Navy Seal from Butte, has some choice words for President Donald Trump's suggestion that the U.S. hold a military parade.

"A military parade is third world bullsh**," O'Neill tweeted on Thursday.

The tweet appears to be in response to Trump's request that the Pentagon stage its own parades in response to North Korea's recent military parades. In further tweets, O'Neill has maintained his stance. He's also taken the opportunity to remind the public that he claims to have fired the fatal shot at Osama Bin laden.