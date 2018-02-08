Missoula considers ordinance to ban indoor vaping

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Missoula officials are considering a proposal that would ban vaping indoors and give businesses the option to ban smoking outside their entrances.

The Missoulian reports the ordinance going before the city council would broaden the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act to include e-cigarette use and allow business owners to prohibit smoking within 25 feet of their establishments.

The ordinance would also ban smoking in certain city-managed areas like public playgrounds, sports fields and other recreational areas.

Under the ordinance, it would be up to the business owners who want to prohibit outdoor smoking to put up signs and handle low-level enforcement. The ordinance would allow $100 fines to be issued to people found in violation.

The city has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for Feb. 26.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

