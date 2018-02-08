MSU signs head coach Jeff Choate through 2021 season

Jeff Choate will remain a Bobcat for another three years, after Montana State University struck a deal with the head football coach.

Montana State Sports Information released details about the contract extension Thursday morning. Choate signed his first three year contract with the Bobcats in 2015 and is moving into his third season with the team.

MSU Athletic Director Leon Costello says the contract extension is a great move for Bobcat football.

"I am excited about the progress Jeff has made and continues to make with our football team," Costello told Montana State Sports Information.

"He and his staff are building this program the right way, attracting high-quality student-athletes that are performing in the classroom and on the field. The foundation is set for the future of Bobcat Football."

Choate and the Bobcat coaching staff open spring practice on March 3.