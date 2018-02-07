Despite winter weather, Linderman Elementary continues to fix roof

Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.