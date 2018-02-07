Despite winter weather, Linderman Elementary continues to fix roof

Winter weather is continuing to cause problems in Polson, where the roof of Linderman Elementary School's gymnasium is still under repair.

Early last month, the roof collapsed and snow and debris fell inside the locker rooms.

Scheduled games and activities have been relocated, while crews work to repair the building.

Construction crews have been on this site for about a month.

They've pulled the collapsed pieces of roofing while still keeping building stable.

Right now the roof is covered and the walls are being held up by metal braces.

All in an effort to keep the building secure from whatever winter throws at it.

Structural engineers said it's okay to go inside the gym but the superintendent is still hesitant.

Polson School District Superintendent, Rex Weltz said there are still things that need to be resolved.

While he has confidence in the engineers, he still wants to be cautious.

After all, when he does give the okay it's students who will fill this gym.

"I owe it to our community that if we are going to put kids in there it would be a good idea not to have external bracing holding the walls up or the from prospective of those metal braces holding that wall up. Before we do so, we are going to be to make sure it is 100% safe,’ said Weltz.

Weltz told ABC FOX Montana in a perfect world this project would have been completed yesterday.

However, Wednesday he's just taking it a day at a time.

He knows incoming winter weather could slow construction efforts again.

While the weather may not be on his side students and faculty understand.

"They have been really flexible willing to do whatever it takes and positive through the entire experience,” said Weltz.

Weltz said it could be another month or more before this experience is over.