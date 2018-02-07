Cats sign 27 players as part of 2018 recruiting class

The 14th-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech in a doubleheader nightcap at the Carroll PE Center.
The 14th-ranked Carroll College men's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech in a doubleheader nightcap at the Carroll PE Center.
The 13th-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech for the annual pink game at the PE Center.
The 13th-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team hosted rival Montana Tech for the annual pink game at the PE Center.
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Carroll College women's soccer signed a trio of all-state girls from the capital city in its latest five-player recruiting class.
Carroll College women's soccer signed a trio of all-state girls from the capital city in its latest five-player recruiting class.
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.