Cats sign 27 players as part of 2018 recruiting class

BOZEMAN -

National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27. However, only six of those will play on the offensive and defensive lines, which Bobcat Head Coach Jeff Choate said came a little bit by design, and a little bit due to circumstance.

"We just made a conscious decision to," said Choate. "We were happy we had focused on those areas in the last two recruiting cycles for offensive and defensive line and turn our attention to getting the best skill players that we could get."

The Cats announced the addition of 27 athletes in total, including nine hailing from the Treasure State. Choate mentioned the additional focus on skill positions, and that focus is evidenced by the addition of five running backs, the most of any position. And while the Cats added just two native Montanans on Wednesday, Choate said that is more of a product of his recruiting philosophy than anything else.

"Most of the time, it would be nice for us to take care of the Montana kids first," said Choate. "And you saw maybe a little more Montana flavor in the first signing period, and then here we focused more on some out of state kids."

Choate repeatedly praised the recruiting efforts of his assistant coaches, but said the unsung MVP of the year may have been quarterback signee Casey Bauman.

"One of our best recruiters was Casey Bauman," he said. "And he committed to us as quarterback in the first cycle and that guy was reaching out to every single commit that we had, every single guy that was on a visit."

Looking at the recruiting class as a whole, Choate said Montana State is easy to sell and he sees bright things in the Bobcat's future.

"This is a heck of a place," he said. "I think we have a great degree to sell. I believe in the young men that are going to coach these guys down the road. And I believe in our locker room. I think we're going to win big."

Choate ended his press conference by announcing that spring football will start March 3, with the Spring Game roughly one month later, on April 7.

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

February Signees
Blake Allred, FB                                       5-11     200       Fr         Billings, MT (Senior)
Ryan Barkley, OL                                     6-5       275       Fr         Durango, CO (Durango)
Seer Deines, DL                                      6-3       270       Fr         Connell, WA (Connell)
Koby Duru, WR                                        6-2       195       Fr         La Puente, CA (Bishop Amat)
Greg Filer III, CB                                      6-0       170       Jr         Compton, CA (Compton College)
Isaiah Ifanse, RB                                     5-10     190       Fr         Bellevue, WA (Bellevue)
Donny Long, OL                                       6-3       280       Fr         Norco, CA (Norco)
Mekhi Metcalf, WR                                  6-4       180       Fr         Seattle, WA (Garfield)
Treyton Pickering, TE                              6-4       220       Fr         Sunburst, MT (Sunburst)
Malik Putney, S                                        6-0       200       Fr         Tacoma, WA (Eastside Catholic)
Sherod White, TB                                    5-10     175       Fr         Menifee, CA (Heritage)
James Williams, NT                                 5-10     305       Fr         Aledo, TX (Aledo)
*-Confirmed intent to attend as preferred walk-on by signing admissions acceptance
 
High School - Montana - December
Nolan Askelson, LB                                 6-1       205       Fr         Billings, MT               Senior
*Jory Choate, LB                                     6-2       185       Fr         Bozeman, MT           Bozeman
Mark Estes, WR                                      6-1       180       Fr         Kalispell, MT             Glacier
Logan Kleinhans, WR                             6-1       195       Fr         Bozeman, MT           Bozeman
Joe McElroy, OL                                      6-5       255       Fr         Missoula, MT            Loyola
Lane Sumner, RB                                    5-8       183       Fr         Huntley, MT              Huntley Project
Kaleb Winterburn, DB                             6-2       190       Fr         Helena, MT               Helena
*-Confirmed intent to attend by signing admissions acceptance
 
High School - Out-of-State - December
Casey Bauman, QB                                6-6       225       Fr         Somas, WA               Nooksack Valley
Justin Cauley, RB                                   5-9       195       Fr         Venice, CA                Venice
Ty'Rese Gibson, DB                               6-0       165       Fr         Lawndale, CA          Paramount
Ty'Rhae Gibson, DB                               6-0       165       Fr         Lawndale, CA          Paramount
Derryk Snell, TE                                     6-2       235       Fr         Anchorage, AK         Chugiak
 
Transfers - December
Name, Pos.                                                Ht         Wt     Class   Hometown                 High School          Previous College
Tristan Bailey, K                                        6-1       215       Jr         Colo. Springs, CO   Rampart                Coffeyville/Wyoming
Travis Jonsen, QB                                    6-4       210       Jr         Fullerton, CA            Servite                   Riverside CC/Oregon
Tyler Natee, RB                                        6-1       260       So        Euless, TX                 Trinity                     Indiana
Bryce Sterk, DL                                        6-5       250       Jr         Lynden, WA              Lynden                  Washington

