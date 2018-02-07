Interim committee wants apology for wronged meat processor

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana legislative committee is seconding a request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture order an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and tormented by federal inspectors.

Montana's Congressional delegation wrote to Inspector General Phyllis K. Fong in December asking for an outside investigation over concerns of misconduct within the Food Safety and Inspection Service back to 2005.

The letter notes that while FSIS found that Butte shop owner Bart Riley made valid complaints that an inspector ordered changes and improvements not required by federal regulations, it took no further action.

Montana's Economic Affairs Interim Committee voted Thursday to write to Fong reiterating the investigation request and adding a request for a personal apology to Riley and any other businesses subject to similar harassment.

