Montana signs 26 players, 13 in-state, for 2018 recruiting class

Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Carroll College women's soccer signed a trio of all-state girls from the capital city in its latest five-player recruiting class.
Carroll College women's soccer signed a trio of all-state girls from the capital city in its latest five-player recruiting class.
Long-time Helena High head football coach Tony Arntson is moving on to the next level but will not leave the capital city.
Long-time Helena High head football coach Tony Arntson is moving on to the next level but will not leave the capital city.
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
Check out this week's best plays!
Check out this week's best plays!
Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman. Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.
Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman. Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.
A Montana legislative committee is seconding a request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture order an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and...
A Montana legislative committee requested an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and tormented.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market. Trump tweeted Wednesday: "In the 'old days,' when good news was reported, the Stock Market would go up. Today, when good news is reported, the Stock Market goes down.
President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the stock market, after months of taking credit for its rise.
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
Check out this week's best plays!
Check out this week's best plays!
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness.
Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.
City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page