Montana signs 26 players, 13 in-state, for 2018 recruiting class

Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.

The incoming class this season has 26 overall players, with four transfers and 22 freshman players. Thirteen players come to Missoula from the state of Montana, a priority Hauck talked about when he took the job.

The prize of the class has to be Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Gabe Sulser from Billings Senior. Sulser is a two-time state champion, and was rated as the top player from Big Sky Country. Sulser originally committed to head coach Bob Stitt at the beginning of the football season, but he kept his commitment to Montana once Hauck was brought on staff.

Other top freshman include a quartet of Glacier Wolfpack players. Safety Jackson Pepe, running back Drew Turner, tight end Max Morris, and offensive lineman Cody Hartsoch will all be playing their college ball in Missoula. And three Missoula boys will stay home to play for Montana. Loyola (Missoula) High School star safety David Koppang, Sentinel High School wide receiver Nick Germer, and Big Sky High School fullback Levi Janacaro also signed their LOIs today.

The top quarterback in the state of Montana is also coming to play for the Griz. Two-time state champion Garrett Graves of Eureka will come in as a quarterback, and look to redshirt in his first season on the team. Hauck described Graves as a "gunslinger".

Two players from the capital city will come to Missoula this fall. Capital Bruin Offensive linemen Conor Quick and Trevor Welnel will join offensive line coach Chad Germer's unit that is adding a lot of size and frame to their ranks.

Finally, the last two players from the state of Montana that will be coming to play for the Griz are punter Nate Ferguson of Butte, and and tight end Colten Curry of Valier.

Of the players that are not from the state of Montana, the Griz coaching staff are most excited about Milton Mamula of Pennsylvania, and Nash Fouch of Woodinville, Washington. Mamula is the son of a former NFL first round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Fouch is a two-time conference player of the year for the Falcons.

When Hauck came over from the San Diego State staff, it was said that he might be bringing over some of his SDSU recruits. In this class, running back Adam Eastwood will make the trip up from San Diego to Missoula after redshirting last season for the Aztecs. Other transfers include Pac-12 level-talent Gavin Robertson, who will come to the Griz from the Arizona Wildcats.

And the other quarterback in the class will be a transfer, and someone Hauck knows well. Dalton Sneed of Scottsdale, Arizona comes to Missoula by way of UNLV. Sneed was recruited to the Rebels by Hauck, but never actually played for him when Hauck left Las Vegas for SDSU.

One goal of the Montana Griz recruiting class was to add more size to both the offensive and defensive lines. The team signed multiple players who will bring some beef to the trenches, including 6-1, 280 pound defensive tackle Eli Alford from Park City, Utah, and Sean Anderson, an offensive lineman who is 6-7 and 305 pounds from Litchfield Park, Arizona.

Here is the full list of Montana Grizzly commits of the 2018 recruiting class:

Eli Alford DT 6'1 280 Park City, Utah (Air Force Prep/Park City HS)

Sean Anderson OL 6-7 305 Litchfield Park, Arizona (Verrado HS)

Lorenzo Brown DE 6-4 230 Las Vegas, Nevada (Desert Pines HS)

Colten Curry TE 6-7 210 Valier, Montana (Valier HS)

Adam Eastwood RB 6-1 215 Del Mar, California (San Diego State/Cathedral Catholic HS)

Nathaniel Ferguson P 6-1 210 Butte, Montana (Butte HS)

Nash Fouch WR 6-2 190 Woodinville, Washington (Woodinville HS)

Tyler Ganoung OL 6-5 320 Hillsboro, Oregon (Sunset HS)

Nick Germer WR 6-2 180 Missoula, Montana (Sentinel HS)

Garrett Graves QB 6-3 190 Eureka, Montana (Eureka HS)

Cole Grossman TE 6-4 205 Vancouver, Washington (Skyview HS)

Alex Gubner DT 6-3 295 West Hills, California (Chaminade Prep)

Cody Hartsoch OL 6-5 260 Kalispell, Montana (Glacier HS)

Robby Hauck S 5-10 170 San Diego, California (Northern Arizona/Del Norte HS)

Levi Janacaro FB 5-10 195 Missoula, Montana (Big Sky HS)

David Koppang S 6-0 195 Missoula, Montana (Loyola HS)

Milton Mamula DE 6-3 220 Newtown Square, Pennsylvania (Episcopal Academy HS)

Max Morris TE 6-4 230 Kalispell, Montana (Glacier HS)

Jackson Pepe S 6-0 200 Kalispell, Montana (Glacier HS)

Conor Quick OL 6-3 275 Helena, Montana (Capital HS)

Gavin Robinson S 6-2 215 Auburn, Washington (Arizona/Auburn Mountainview HS)

Cole Sain OL 6-4 290 Bellflower, California (St. John Bosco HS)

Dalton Sneed QB 6-1 200 Scottsdale, Arizona (UNLV/Fort Scott CC)

Gabe Sulser WR 5-9 160 Billings, Montana (Senior HS)

Drew Turner RB 6-0 200 Kalipsell, Montana (Glacier HS)

Trevor Welnel OL 6-4 240 Helena, Montana (Capital HS)