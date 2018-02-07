Mom says Pasco daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mom says Washington daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

Posted: Updated:
PASCO, Wash. -

The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.

The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them until this one.

One of the mothers, Glenda Maria Cruz, told KNDU that she's been taking her son there since he was three months old, and something like this has never happened before.

"I actually checked in with some moms that I know and I told them to check your sons and they said nothing," Cruz said. "Just my son and her daughter are the only ones." 

The employees at the center are trained professionals who have basic health and safety training and are mandatory reporters, which means if they suspect a child being abused or neglected, they are required by law to report it.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties as well as the licensing agency are currently investigating these complaints.

--------------------------

2-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.

As a student and a mom, Alyssa Salgado thought dropping her daughter off at daycare would be like any other day. 

"This is something that should not happen; that shouldn't cross your mind as a provider," Salgado said.

But after she picked her daughter up from the Columbia Basin Community College daycare, she noticed something out of the ordinary.

"She had a couple tears in her eyes," she said, also commenting on a red mark between the girl's eyebrows.

"It looked like somebody waxed her," she said. "You're a woman and I'm a woman. We get our stuff waxed, we know what it looks and feels like."

Then another mom called Salgado saying the same thing happened to her 2-year-old son at the same daycare. The moms called to complain, but were struck at how the daycare responded.

"She started laughing in our faces," said Glenda Maria Cruz, the 2-year-old boy's mom. "She said, 'what can I do about it, there's nothing I can do about it,' and I was like, 'well, you guys can have a meeting.'"

Salgado got the same response.

"She was like, 'I trust my staff,' and then she giggled. And I was like, 'that's my kid, I love my baby.'" Salgado said.

The following is a statement sent to us from the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, saying:

"The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties is investigating a parent complaint at our childcare center operated for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College.

"In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, will be doing its own investigation beginning Monday at the childcare center.

"The Boys & Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process. The Boys & Girls Club is committed to operating safe and supportive programs to serve the youth of our community, and has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages."

The moms also told us today that they are taking legal advice, but really hope this doesn't happen to another child.

Article written by KNDU Reporter Camila Rios

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Ice climbing could become Olympic sport

    Ice climbing could become Olympic sport

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-02-08 00:52:38 GMT

    Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman.  Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.

    Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman.  Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.

  • Interim committee wants apology for wronged meat processor

    Interim committee wants apology for wronged meat processor

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-08 00:08:14 GMT

    A Montana legislative committee is seconding a request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture order an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and...

    A Montana legislative committee requested an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and tormented.

  • UPDATE: Victims of California plane crash had ties to Montana

    Plane owned by Darby couple crashes in California

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-07 22:47:35 GMT

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-06 16:44:17 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

  • Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after waiting 20 years for it

    Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after waiting 20 years for it

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-02-06 18:48:59 GMT

    A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.

    A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.

  • Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-02-07 18:45:30 GMT

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

  • Montana State Prison inmate dies

    Montana State Prison inmate dies

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-06 21:41:04 GMT

    Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness. 

    Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness. 

  • UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

    UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-07 22:37:24 GMT

    Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

    Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Missoula considers utilizing more roundabouts

    Missoula considers utilizing more roundabouts

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-07 19:22:08 GMT

    City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.

    City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.

  • UPDATE: Victims of California plane crash had ties to Montana

    Plane owned by Darby couple crashes in California

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-07 22:47:35 GMT

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.