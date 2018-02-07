Mom says Washington daycare waxed toddler's eyebrows

The two moms of the kids whose eyebrows were waxed by their daycare officially filed a police report today with the Pasco Police Department.

The daycare - a non-profit organization at Columbia Basin College - is licensed by the Washington State Department of Early Learning. The center has been licensed for less than a year, and has had no complaints filed against them until this one.

One of the mothers, Glenda Maria Cruz, told KNDU that she's been taking her son there since he was three months old, and something like this has never happened before.

"I actually checked in with some moms that I know and I told them to check your sons and they said nothing," Cruz said. "Just my son and her daughter are the only ones."

The employees at the center are trained professionals who have basic health and safety training and are mandatory reporters, which means if they suspect a child being abused or neglected, they are required by law to report it.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties as well as the licensing agency are currently investigating these complaints.

2-5-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

Two moms are seeking answers after they say a daycare waxed their children's eyebrows.

As a student and a mom, Alyssa Salgado thought dropping her daughter off at daycare would be like any other day.

"This is something that should not happen; that shouldn't cross your mind as a provider," Salgado said.

But after she picked her daughter up from the Columbia Basin Community College daycare, she noticed something out of the ordinary.

"She had a couple tears in her eyes," she said, also commenting on a red mark between the girl's eyebrows.

"It looked like somebody waxed her," she said. "You're a woman and I'm a woman. We get our stuff waxed, we know what it looks and feels like."

Then another mom called Salgado saying the same thing happened to her 2-year-old son at the same daycare. The moms called to complain, but were struck at how the daycare responded.

"She started laughing in our faces," said Glenda Maria Cruz, the 2-year-old boy's mom. "She said, 'what can I do about it, there's nothing I can do about it,' and I was like, 'well, you guys can have a meeting.'"

Salgado got the same response.

"She was like, 'I trust my staff,' and then she giggled. And I was like, 'that's my kid, I love my baby.'" Salgado said.

The following is a statement sent to us from the executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, saying:

"The Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties is investigating a parent complaint at our childcare center operated for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College.

"In addition, the Washington State Department of Early Learning, the licensing agency for childcare centers, will be doing its own investigation beginning Monday at the childcare center.

"The Boys & Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process. The Boys & Girls Club is committed to operating safe and supportive programs to serve the youth of our community, and has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages."

The moms also told us today that they are taking legal advice, but really hope this doesn't happen to another child.

Article written by KNDU Reporter Camila Rios