UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

MISSOULA- Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking.

Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

A federal affidavit says that in January, authorities received several tips regarding Harwood's activities based out of his house on the 4000 block of Calistoga Lane in Missoula. Sheriff's deputies say they've responded to 28 calls for service at the house between August 2017 and January 2018.

Police say that several criminal informants and neighbors allege that Harwood and his associate, Patron, bought and trafficked meth out of the house. Police also bought meth from them in uncover drug buys. Court documents say Harwood openly displayed "golf-ball sized pieces" of methamphetamine on a 20 by 16 in mirror laid flat in his bedroom.

On Tuesday, at 4:40 a.m., an FBI Special Weapons and Tactics team served a search warrant on Harwood's house on Calistoga Lane, securing Harwood and five other occupants. SWAT members seized meth residue, a scale, drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies, a ballistic vest, ammunation and a .22 caliber handgun.

Harwood is listed as a multi-state offender, with previous felony convictions for burglary, theft and forgery in Washington state, as well as burglary in Sanders County, Montana.