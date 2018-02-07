Bail kept at $500K for man charged in Bozeman stabbing

Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.
Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness.
Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.
City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.
A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away.
