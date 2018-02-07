Bail kept at $500K for man charged in Bozeman stabbing - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bail kept at $500K for man charged in Bozeman stabbing

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Bail was maintained at $500,000 for a 20-year-old Bozeman man charged with attempted deliberate homicide in the stabbing of his former girlfriend's co-worker.

Gallatin County prosecutors allege Jonathan Douglas Meyer followed the victim home from work on Jan. 19. The victim told police he believed Meyer attacked him because he had been involved with Meyer's ex-girlfriend.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports a search of Meyer's phones turned up online searches for how to get blood stains off a knife. Court records say Meyer's ex-girlfriend told investigators that Meyer acknowledged stabbing the victim four times in the chest and once in the buttocks.

His initial bail was set after his arrest in Lewis and Clark County. It was upheld Tuesday in Gallatin County despite a defense request to reduce it to $50,000.

Meyer did not enter a plea.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

