Bozeman airport rescheduling flights during runway maintenance

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is rescheduling several daytime and evening flights this spring while it performs scheduled maintenance on the main runway.

According to an airport press release, the construction will close the runway between 12:30 PM and 11 PM from April 30 to May 19. Smaller aircraft and cargo flights won't be changed because they can use a newer, shorter runway. Bigger commercial flights are rescheduled to fly before 12:30 or after 11 PM. Airline officials said the airline partners will be using larger planes to accommodate passengers and offset the loss of about three departures per day.

Airport Director Brian Sprenger said in a release: “Runway rehabilitation is required about every 15 years and while we cannot escape the impact on airline operations, we are pleased that the impact will be minimized by scheduling this during the slowest time of the year and in such a way that we can continue to have airline arrivals and departures every day during the rehabilitation."

