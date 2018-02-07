Senate leaders reach bipartisan budget deal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senate leaders reach bipartisan budget deal

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and spending legislation (all times local):

1:12 p.m.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is celebrating a new a budget agreement as providing needed funding for health, drug abuse and social service programs.

But the New York Democrat made little mention about what isn't coming with the new two-year agreement - a plan to protect the "Dreamer" immigrants.

The Democratic leader has dropped his push to use the budget talks to extract concessions on immigration from Republicans, leaving aside threats to shut down the government over the issue.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer focused on the new agreement as a rare moment of bipartisanship and cooperation. He called it "the best thing we've done" for the middle class and the economy.

"We have reached the budget deal that neither side loves but both sides can be proud of," Schumer said.

__

12:55 p.m.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ignoring a request by White House officials to use President Donald Trump's immigration proposal to begin Senate debate on the issue.

Instead, the Kentucky Republican says the initial measure before lawmakers will be a bill that doesn't address the politically charged subject. He says the two parties will then alternate offering immigration plans in a battle that has no clear outcome.

McConnell said Wednesday he's following through on his promise for a debate that "will be fair to all sides."

Trump would create a path to citizenship for up to 1.8 million immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children. It would also provide money for his border wall and curb legal immigration.

__

12:50 p.m.

The Senate's top Republican says there's Senate agreement on a two-year, almost $400 billion budget deal that would provide Pentagon and domestic programs with huge spending increases.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the pact, joined on the Senate floor by top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York. It would contain almost $300 billion over current limits on defense and domestic accounts.

McConnell said the measure would rewrite existing defense limits that have "hamstrung our armed forces and jeopardized our national security."

The measure, aides said, also contains almost $90 billion in overdue disaster aid and an increase in the government borrowing cap that would prevent a first-ever U.S. government default on its obligations.

__

10:30 a.m.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she and many fellow Democrats will oppose an expected bipartisan budget deal unless Republicans allow the chamber to vote on legislation protecting immigrants.

The California Democrat's remarks potentially jeopardize the prospects that Congress will pass legislation this week preventing a government shutdown starting after midnight Thursday.

The Senate's two top leaders have been nearing a bipartisan deal that would avert a shutdown, provide spending boosts for the Pentagon and domestic programs over the next two years.

But Pelosi said on the House floor that because House Speaker Paul Ryan has yet to promise an immigration vote, the emerging budget pact "does not have my support, nor does it have the support of a large number of members of our caucus."

__

9 a.m.

A group of hard-right House conservatives opposes the big budget deal emerging in Congress, but the group's leader says he expects it to pass anyway because of increases in defense and other spending that will appeal to many lawmakers.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said his Freedom Caucus will fight it, but "I'm afraid the numbers will get so high and the debt ceiling will get added and it will be a Christmas tree of spending - that a lot of votes will be bought."

Meadows told MSNBC Wednesday that a bipartisan deal will draw "120 or 140 Democrats and maybe about the same on Republicans sending this to the president's desk."

The Freedom Caucus includes roughly three dozen GOP conservatives opposed to spending that balloons the federal deficit.

Congress is on the verge of a long-term budget pact that would provide whopping spending increases to the Pentagon and domestic federal programs, overdue disaster relief money and, perhaps, legislation to increase the government's borrowing limit.

In the meantime, Congress is also working on a short-term spending measure to keep the government open past a Thursday night deadline.

__

12:39 a.m.

A short-term spending measure in the House and a budget pact evolving in the Senate make it less likely the federal government will shut down Thursday night.

At the White House, President Donald Trump appeared to hold out the possibility of a shutdown if lawmakers don't come up with a deal on immigration. Trump said Tuesday he'd "love to see a shutdown if we can't get this stuff taken care of."

The broader agreement in the Senate would award whopping spending increases to both the Pentagon and domestic federal programs, as well as approve overdue disaster relief money. It also might approve crucial legislation to increase the government's borrowing limit to avoid possible default.

Democratic leaders have dropped their strategy of using the funding fight to extract concessions on immigration..

___

This story has been corrected to show that Meadows spoke on MSNBC, not CNN.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Ice climbing could become Olympic sport

    Ice climbing could become Olympic sport

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-02-08 00:52:38 GMT

    Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman.  Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.

    Ice climbing is a sport growing in popularity, and some world class climbers live and work right in Bozeman.  Our Jackie Coffin met with one of those climbers.

  • Interim committee wants apology for wronged meat processor

    Interim committee wants apology for wronged meat processor

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 7:08 PM EST2018-02-08 00:08:14 GMT

    A Montana legislative committee is seconding a request that the U.S. Department of Agriculture order an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and...

    A Montana legislative committee requested an outside investigation into allegations that small meat processors in the state were intimidated, coerced and tormented.

  • UPDATE: Victims of California plane crash had ties to Montana

    Plane owned by Darby couple crashes in California

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-07 22:47:35 GMT

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 11:44 AM EST2018-02-06 16:44:17 GMT

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.

  • Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after waiting 20 years for it

    Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after waiting 20 years for it

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-02-06 18:48:59 GMT

    A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.

    A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.

  • Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    Michigan dad says Montana remains not his 3 missing sons

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-02-07 18:45:30 GMT

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

    The father of three missing Michigan brothers says teeth and bone fragments found in September in Missoula, Montana, don't belong to them.

  • Montana State Prison inmate dies

    Montana State Prison inmate dies

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-02-06 21:41:04 GMT

    Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness. 

    Montana State Prison announced today the death of 61-year-old inmate. A press release says Joe Edward Gordon died on Monday, Feb. 5 after an extended illness. 

  • UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

    UPDATE: Federal agents arrest two Montana men in meth bust

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-02-07 22:37:24 GMT

    Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

    Two men are booked in Missoula County jail on charges of meth trafficking. Allen Wesley Harwood, 40, and Dezmen Tamire Patron, 20, are both being held in Missoula jail as a courtesy for the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Missoula considers utilizing more roundabouts

    Missoula considers utilizing more roundabouts

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-07 19:22:08 GMT

    City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.

    City planners say drivers might find roundabouts confusing at first, but they're effective at reducing accidents.

  • UPDATE: Victims of California plane crash had ties to Montana

    Plane owned by Darby couple crashes in California

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:47 PM EST2018-02-07 22:47:35 GMT

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

    A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people. The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.