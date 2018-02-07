UPDATE: Victims of California plane crash had ties to Montana

The San Diego Sheriff is now identifying the victims of the California plane crash as John Longhurst, 70, and his wife Cherril, 71.

The sheriff lists the couple as residents of Corona del Mar, California, but property records show they have a home in Darby. Their plane is also registered to Darby.

A plane registered to a Darby couple crashed near San Diego on Tuesday, killing two people.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The plane took off from Gillespie Field in San Diego and crashed in a dirt lot not far away. Two dogs were also on board at the time; one dog later died and the other is being treated for injuries.

-Information from ABC 10 News San Diego.