Bobby Hauck to appear at panel on culture of sexism

A community event is bringing together members of the Griz Athletic and sexual assault victims’ advocates.

The event, hosted by nonprofit community group Missoula Rises, promises to provide an opportunity for people to discuss sexual misconduct, toxic masculinity, sexual harassment and sexism. The panel includes:

Griz Head Football Coach Bobby Hauck

UM SARC Director Drew Colling

UM student and anti-Hauck petition creator Lisa Davey

Trauma therapist Rebecca Weston

Griz fan and Missoula Rises member Brint Wahlberg

The panel will be moderated by Erin Erickson. It’s scheduled for Mon, Feb. 29 frpm 7-8:30 PM at The Public House, 130 E. Broadway. Click here to see the Facebook event.

