Panel calls on Cascade County sheriff to surrender certifications

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has been asked by a state ethics panel to surrender all of his coroner and peace officer certifications following an incident with his girlfriend at a law enforcement convention.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that the ethics panel asked Edwards on Tuesday to surrender his certifications. The panel has control over Edward's certifications, but not his job as sheriff.

Edwards told the panel he does not plan on giving up his position. He acknowledged he was in a loud disturbance with his girlfriend, but denied allegations that he touched her in any way or loaded a gun during the incident. He acknowledged that his actions that night were "not the best."

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.