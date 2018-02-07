Proposed bikes lanes on 5th & 6th St. in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Proposed bikes lanes on 5th & 6th St. in Missoula

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A proposal that could further change your commute in the garden city.

These potential changes concern the expansion of 5th and 6th streets to allow for easier and safer access for both drivers and bikers.

In the proposal, the Missoula bicycle and pedestrian advisory board suggest an option which keeps 5th and 6th as one-way streets.

The proposal also includes the addition of a bike lane wider parking spots and a turn lane at intersections.

MBP board member Ryan Yearous said this proposal will help everyone stay safe on the roads.

"There have been many reported incidents of conflicts between bicyclist and vehicles...or pedestrians and vehicles. Very nearby, there have been crashes and incidents,” said Ryan Yearous, Missoula Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board.

Board members will continue with the reconfiguration plan Tuesday and Yearous added they expect to break ground in July or August.

