Missoula considers utilizing more roundabouts

MISSOULA -

A foreign concept to many just a few years ago, roundabouts are now being pushed by some Missoula city leaders to become common place.

If you live in Missoula, roundabouts are probably common in your daily commute.

Tuesday, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board proposed increasing the number of roundabouts in the garden city.

Once despised by many drivers, city planner Tara Osendorf said roundabouts are a tried-and-true method of regulating traffic.

"Encouraging the community to say this is okay. This isn't something that's scary or too new for us. It's something that’s is proven and can be accessible as a safety measure,” said Tara Osendorf, City Planner.        

She said roundabouts will help the flow of traffic and reduce crashes as more people are moving to Missoula.

A national study shows a 35% reduction in crashes and a 75% reduction in fatal-or-injury related crashes when stop lights are replaced by roundabouts. 

For some Missoulians, the roundabouts may seem confusing at first but ultimately reduce congestion.

"I think that when you come into Missoula you see all of these strange looking roundabouts on the streets. And wonder what the heck?! Are streets work fine the way they are...but they actually do seem to improve traffic flow significantly,” said David Kratochvil, Missoula resident.  

City leaders will consider and evaluate the use of roundabouts along with additional changes to Missoula's infrastructure.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board agreed to hear more about this proposal in their next meetings. 

