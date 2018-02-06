Some pet owners treating their dogs with CBDs - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Some pet owners treating their dogs with CBDs

A new trend in medical marijuana: cannabis oil for pets.

Some pet owners are using CBD treatments to help their dogs with issues like pain and anxiety. CBD treatments contain mostly cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis.

