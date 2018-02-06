Charges reduced in pedestrian fatal in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Charges reduced in pedestrian fatal in Missoula

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors have reduced the charges against a Missoula woman who struck and killed a man as he crossed the street last year.

Emily Levens was initially charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence in the Feb. 24, 2017 death of Benno Big Back Jr.

But Missoula County prosecutors changed the charge to misdemeanor DUI last week after a collision construction report commissioned by her defense determined Big Back was crossing the road in the middle of the block at night while wearing black clothing when he was hit.

Prosecutor Jason Marks said he reviewed the report and got a second opinion from a Montana Highway Patrol crash investigator.

Levens also is charged with a felony for leaving the scene of the crash.

The Missoulian reports Levens has a change-of-plea hearing set for Feb. 21.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

