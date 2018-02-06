Great Falls man gets 5 years for wife's death

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Great Falls man has been sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for negligent homicide in the March 2016 death of his wife.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 43-year-old Roy Edward Scott was sentenced Tuesday for the death of 32-year-old Stephanie Wells. He said he "bear hugged" his wife during an argument after a night of drinking. Court records said he told investigators he let go after she stopped moving and whining and saw her face had turned blue.

An autopsy found she died of compression to one side of her neck.

Scott was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections with 10 suspended. He was given credit for 335 days he spent in jail. The department will determine his placement while he serves his sentence.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

