Great Falls man gets 5 years for wife's death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Great Falls man gets 5 years for wife's death

Posted: Updated:

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Great Falls man has been sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for negligent homicide in the March 2016 death of his wife.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 43-year-old Roy Edward Scott was sentenced Tuesday for the death of 32-year-old Stephanie Wells. He said he "bear hugged" his wife during an argument after a night of drinking. Court records said he told investigators he let go after she stopped moving and whining and saw her face had turned blue.

An autopsy found she died of compression to one side of her neck.

Scott was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections with 10 suspended. He was given credit for 335 days he spent in jail. The department will determine his placement while he serves his sentence.

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.