Tickets to see VP Biden in Montana sell out

General Admission tickets to see the former vice president speak in Montana sold out in less than 24 hours.

Joe Biden is the keynote speaker at this year's Democratic fundraiser, the Mansfield Metcalf dinner. Tickets went on sale Monday. By Tuesday all general admission tickets were sold out and several people were on a waiting list. People can still purchase premium tickets that provide reserved seating.

Biden will speak in Helena on March 10.

Roy Loewenstein with the Montana Democratic Party said they are combing through the waiting list and will notify people if more tickets are available.