Tickets to see VP Biden in Montana sell out

Prosecutors have reduced the charges against a Missoula woman who struck and killed a man as he crossed the street last year.
Prosecutors have reduced the charges against a Missoula woman who struck and killed a man as he crossed the street last year.
A Great Falls man has been sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for negligent homicide in the March 2016 death of his wife.
A Great Falls man has been sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for negligent homicide in the March 2016 death of his wife.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets. One woman says it's made all the difference for her and her family.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets. One woman says it's made all the difference for her and her family.
Patient access to services like housing and food vouchers at at risk at Partnership Health Center, since Congress hasn't renewed some of its funding.
Patient access to services like housing and food vouchers at at risk at Partnership Health Center, since Congress hasn't renewed some of its funding.
General Admission tickets to see the former vice president speak in Montana sold out in less than 24 hours.
General Admission tickets to see the former vice president speak in Montana sold out in less than 24 hours.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving.
Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving.
The owners of a bitcoin farm in Bonner are promising to do something about residents' concerns about the noise level.
The owners of a bitcoin farm in Bonner are promising to do something about residents' concerns about the noise level.
For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff.
For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff.