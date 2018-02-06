Lady Griz player Sophia Stiles done for the season with torn ACL

From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
Check out this week's best plays!
The Battlin' Bears' season will open up on August 23rd when they play host to Carroll.
From Montana Sports Information: Montana stretched its win streak to double digits on Thursday, knocking off Northern Colorado, 88-79.
Prosecutors have reduced the charges against a Missoula woman who struck and killed a man as he crossed the street last year.
A Great Falls man has been sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for negligent homicide in the March 2016 death of his wife.
An organization in Billings has a new program to keep people, especially families, off the streets. One woman says it's made all the difference for her and her family.
Patient access to services like housing and food vouchers at at risk at Partnership Health Center, since Congress hasn't renewed some of its funding.
General Admission tickets to see the former vice president speak in Montana sold out in less than 24 hours.
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...
Check out this week's best plays!
The Battlin' Bears' season will open up on August 23rd when they play host to Carroll.
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
By Whitworth Athletics
By Whitworth Athletics
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.
CHENEY, Wash. – Another home stand ends on a high note for Eastern Washington women's basketball team, who picked up a 64-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday afternoon in Reese Court.
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Montana.
A Hamilton woman is so desperate to find her wedding ring, she's even X-rayed her dog.
A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving.
The owners of a bitcoin farm in Bonner are promising to do something about residents' concerns about the noise level.
For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February. Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff.
