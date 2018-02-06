Staff in tears at abrupt closure of Uptown Diner

For more than three decades, the Uptown Diner has been serving customers. But over the weekend, the restaurant abruptly announced plans to close in mid-February.

Behind those doors have been a dedicated, longtime staff. Kitchen manager Jon Black says some staff have worked there for 27 years.

Uptown Diner's final day is Feb. 18. The diner is also selling t-shirts to benefit the 14 employees who will be losing their jobs. The manager declined to go on the record about the reasons for the restaurant's closure. Owner Mike Ellis wasn't available for comment.

Staffer Wes White says after working there for 14 years, it will be hard to leave.

"We're all friends and we just have comraderie, friendship because we've worked together so long," he says. "So I'm going to miss that."

Since receiving the news, they've been there to comfort one another and put on a brave face to do what they do best, serving up classic diner food and prize-winning milkshakes.

Customer Katie Little and her daughter Eden came in to relive some memories.

"This is where Eden would come every first day of school and get a milkshake, and any time her grandma's in town, we even come and miss school to have little lunch dates," Little says.