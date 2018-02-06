Kevin Bacon arrested in Gallatin County

Kevin Andrew Bacon, 44, of Pony, Mont., was arrested on Feb. 5 on charges that he violated the terms of his bond from Silver Bow County.

His previous charges from an earlier incident include driving a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession with intent to distribute. He's accused of intending to sell dangerous drugs including opiates and/or methamphetamine.

He’s being held in Gallatin County jail before he’ll be transferred to Silver Bow County.

Bacon appears to be no relation to the actor Kevin Norwood Bacon, 59.