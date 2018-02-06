Bozeman PD looking for new Animal Control Officer

After an unexpected resignation, the Bozeman Police Department is currently without any animal patrol officers until at least march.

The Department is currently taking applications for a new animal control officer. Because of the unexpected resignation, patrol officers are picking up the duties until someone new is hired. Captain Knight with Bozeman PD says they have already had a number of applicants and hope to have someone hired by mid-March.

Knight said, “We typically get about two thousand calls for service, just the animal control or animal calls. Our officers handle calls outside of when the animal control officer does not work on weekends, so those aren’t call calls that the animal patrol officer handles, but around two thousand calls per year so it’s a pretty hefty load. “

Captain Knight wants people to know that even though they do not have an animal control officer, do not hesitate to call.