Bonner Bitcoin farm promises to lower noise levels after complaints

Bitcoin was front and center Monday night in Bonner, where community members gathered to talk about noise pollution from the bitcoin farm owned by Project Spokane LLC.

ABC FOX Montana brought you this story last month after some residents said the Bitcoin center was too loud.

Representatives from the Bitcoin center Project Spokane LLC attended the meeting to hear public comment and explain why the facility is so loud.

Site owner Steve Nelson said the noise comes from the fans needed to cool down the servers, which contain the data needed to record cryptocurrency.

However, Nelson said after hearing public comment, changes are in the works for the facility, including new fan blades.

"They said that it should drop a decibels by between 8-10 decibels. Well for you and I that don't know a lot about it that doesn't seem like very much. But that's like half. We can do that would reduce the sound,”

One resident said the noise from the Bitcoin center has driven hummingbirds from the property.

The meeting was later open to public comment, so residents could voice their concerns about the noise or ask questions about the new changes.

The Bonner-Milltown Community Council will have their next meeting March 12.