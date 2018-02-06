Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after waiting 20 years for it

Hamilton resident Jennifer Stark is in a desperate search for her wedding ring. Her ring means a lot to her. She says she waited 20 years to get it.

That's how long she's known her now husband, Chris. She says she had always known she wanted to marry him, and they finally tied the knot five years ago.

Jennifer first noticed the ring was missing back in July, around the same time as her 5th wedding anniversary. She recently posted online, asking the Hamilton community to help in case she dropped the ring somewhere in Hamilton. She just wants her ring back.

“To me, it’s 20 years of our love and friendship and that he gave it to me,” said Stark.

Since realizing the ring was gone, she's flipped couch cushions, crawled through her yard and even had her dog X-rayed in case the dog had eaten it.

“I have literally pulled apart my plumbing. It’s not in there,” Stark said.

All of that didn't turn up the ring, but her search continues. Her husband, Chris, had spent lots of time and money on the ring. He even sold some of his stuff to pay for it.

"It had to be the right carat and the right clarity. I mean everything. He sold all his car parts from racing,” said Stark.

It's that commitment to each other that has Jennifer searching high and low, and online to get the ring back.

“People have been amazing. It's been shared I don’t know how many times on Facebook. I have had so many notifications even today there was six more today of people sharing it. Tell me their story on how they have lost their stuff. And it makes me happy,” said Stark.

She hopes that help will turn up her wedding ring, the one she waited 20 years for.