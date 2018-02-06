Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after she waited 20 years to get it.

Hamilton resident, Jennifer Stark, posted online, about a week ago, in hopes that someone would find her lost wedding ring.

Her ring means a lot to her, after all, she waited 20 years to get it.

That's how long she's known her now husband, Chris.

Jennifer first noticed the ring was missing back in July, around the same time as her 5th wedding anniversary.

Just recently she took that search online in case she dropped the ring somewhere in Hamilton.

Regardless of where the ring is she just wants her ring back.

“To me, it’s 20 years of our love and friendship and that he gave it to me,” said Stark.

Her search to find the ring, seemingly endless.

From flipping couch cushions to crawling through her yard, she even had her dog x-rayed and tore out her plumbing.

“I have literally pulled apart my pumping. It’s not in there,” said stark

All of that didn't turn up the ring, but her search continues.

After all her husband Chris spent lots of time and money on the ring.

He even sold some of his stuff to pay for it.

He took an entire to find the perfect ring. It had to be the right carrot and the right clarity. I mean everything. He sold all his car parts from racing,” said Stark.

It's that commitment to each other that has Jennifer searching high and low, and online to get the ring back.

“People have been amazing it has been shared I don’t know how many times on Facebook. I have had so many notifications even today there was six more today of people busting sharing it. Tell me their story on how they have lost their stuff. And it makes me happy,” said Stark.

She hopes that help will turn up her wedding ring the one she waited 20 years for.