Hamilton woman loses wedding ring after she waited 20 years to get it.

Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving.
Bitcoin is front and center Monday night in Bonner...
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Highway 212 is closed three miles west of Joliet.
A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...
