Man charged with stabbing roommate in Billings West End

A Billings man is charged with stabbing his roommate in the chest.

According to court documents, officers responded to calls of a man bleeding from his upper chest.

The victim's girlfriend told police that before the stabbing, their roommate, Gabriel Parker-Carlson, came home drunk around 11:40 PM on Friday night.

The man who was stabbed, according to documents, told police that Parker-Carlson kicked open their bedroom door and said he owed someone money. He then said Parker-Carlson rushed him and stabbed him in the chest with a knife. He told police that he managed to grab Parker-Carlson's wrist and eventually wrestled the knife away.

Court documents state when officers arrived at the residence, Parker-Carlson answered the door. Officers commanded him to lay on the floor and placed him in loose-fitting handcuffs. Parker-Carlson told police he had a knife on him, but officers were unable to locate one.

Documents state Parker-Carlson had a "small raised abrasion" on his head and a laceration on his left forearm that was approximately 2 to 2 1/2 inches long.

Officers put gauze and applied pressure to the victim's chest wound. Documents state the man told police he was having difficulty breathing and wanted to fall asleep. Officers kept him talking until medical personnel arrived to transport him to St. Vincent Healthcare. He's expected to recover.

Parker-Carlson is charged with felony assault with a weapon. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.