Campaign launched for Montana wilderness study areas

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Public lands advocates in Montana have launched a campaign to protect wilderness study areas in response to a Republican lawmaker's push to remove the federal designation from five sites.

Organizers of the Our Land, Our Legacy campaign announced Monday that they will be running newspaper advertisements across the state as they seek to protect the sites from changes.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines in December introduced a bill to remove more than 700 square miles (1,819 square kilometers) from the state's wilderness study Areas.

Daines has said the five sites were improperly managed and should be opened to additional public uses.

They are the West Pioneer Wilderness Study Areas, Sapphire Wilderness Study Area, Middle Fork Judith Wilderness Study Area, Big Snowies Wilderness Study Area and the Blue Joint Wilderness Study Area.

  • Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shooting

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-05 17:30:53 GMT

    Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

  • UPDATE: Victim in officer-involved shooting identified

    Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."  

  • Ice climber accident victim's name released

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

  • Montana man dies in ice climbing accident at Cataract Falls

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-05 16:45:02 GMT

    A Montana man has died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

  • Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-05 16:38:56 GMT

    Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving. 

  • Fired Griz soccer coach speaks out

    Friday, February 2 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-02 22:15:11 GMT

    The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.

