Billings church vandalized again

Grace United Methodist Church has been hit with vandalism more than once within the last 10 days. The last one occurred Thursday night, with someone placing Nazi symbols on the outside of the church.



"There were stickers with, apparently, a Nazi symbol put on two of the back doors of the building, as well as above the entrance doors to our building," said Angie Buckley, the church council president.

She says these acts of hate will not stop the church from continuing to preach their beliefs.



"We're going to keep believing that Jesus calls us to love everyone and that means the marginalized people in our community, in our nation, and in our world," Buckley said. "It's the LGBT community, its immigrants, it's people of color, but it's also that we're going to love and pray for the people who are turning their fear and hatred on us."



Ever since a vandal postered the church in anti-gay "Stop the F**s" signs a few weeks, Grace United Methodist Church has been receiving an outpouring of support. Not just from the community, but people from around the world.



"We've had support of phone calls and letters," Buckley said. "We've had cards sent, emails sent from all over the world. People saying 'Hey, you're doing the right thing.' "



Meadow Nilles and her children are not members of Grace United, but came by the church Sunday after hearing about the vandalism. The family brought decorated cards and signs, as well as donations for Grace United to show their love and support.



"We were so disappointed and frustrated that something like that would happen here in Billings," Nilles said. "I just don't think that's who we are as a community."



Buckley said moving forward, there will be more security to keep their members safe.