Billings woman stabs ex who was breaking into her home

A mother of four used a knife to stop a man breaking into her home Sunday morning.

According to Sergeant Shane Winden the incident occurred at 3:30 AM at a residence on the 3500 block of Second Ave. South.

Sgt. Winden says the 30-year-old woman was in the home with her children and her grandmother when the man tried to force his way through the front door.

Police identify the suspect as 19-year-old Gered Archuleta.

Sgt. Winden says that as Archuleta broke through the door, the woman used a knife to stab him in the shoulder and the back.

Archuleta retreated from the house and fled to a nearby residence. The homeowner there called police when they saw that Archuleta was bleeding.

Archuleta was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of "Aggravated Burglary," a felony, and "Partner or Family Member Assault," a misdemeanor.