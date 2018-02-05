Missoula to discuss adding e-cigarettes to smoking ordinance

A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.
Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the West End that sent one man to the hospital.
Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90 feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...
To be a cheerleader, practice and repetition are key to help bring passion and energy to your team’s fans. And today at Hamilton Middle School, the cheerleaders are going through different chants with a coach that has held the very same pom poms as they do.
One of the top wrestlers in the state, Bozeman's Keegan Mulhill says there was just something about the sport that hooked him from a young age.
Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."
A Montana man has died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving.
The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.
