UPDATE: Helena woman found

UPDATE: The Montana Department of Justice says that Wilson has been found and is safe.

The Helena Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman who went missing around 1 AM today.

Danell Elizabeth Wilson is 19, about 6" foot and 280 pounds. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants, and left her home around 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Helena police at 406-442-3233 or 911.