Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shooting

MISSOULA- Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 4 PM on Friday, police responded to a 911 call and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a home on Turner Court and Worden Ave, near the Northside Park.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says police are now searching for two suspects in the incident. The first suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, between 5'7" and 5'9", who possibly has a goatee and a handgun. The second is a white man in his mid-20s, stocky, with a 2"-3" long beard and short red-brown hair. Both men wore black hoodies and jeans.

Welsh says the victim's status is unknown, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 406-552-6300.