Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shoo - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shooting

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 4 PM on Friday, police responded to a 911 call and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a home on Turner Court and Worden Ave, near the Northside Park.

Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says police are now searching for two suspects in the incident. The first suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, between 5'7" and 5'9", who possibly has a goatee and a handgun. The second is a white man in his mid-20s, stocky, with a 2"-3" long beard and short red-brown hair. Both men wore black hoodies and jeans.

Welsh says the victim's status is unknown, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 406-552-6300.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Missoula Muslim couple feel targeted after being reported to police

    Missoula Muslim couple feel targeted after being reported to police

    Monday, February 5 2018 7:30 PM EST2018-02-06 00:30:14 GMT

    A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.

    A Muslim couple who lives in Missoula say they feel "targeted" after someone reported them to the police.

  • Man charged with stabbing roommate in Billings West End

    Man charged with stabbing roommate in Billings West End

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-05 23:22:46 GMT
    Monday, February 5 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-02-05 23:22:46 GMT

    Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the West End that sent one man to the hospital.

    Billings police are investigating a stabbing at a home on the West End that sent one man to the hospital.

  • Ice climber accident victim's name released

    Ice climber accident victim's name released

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shooting

    Missoula police now searching for two suspects in Northside shooting

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-02-05 17:30:53 GMT

    Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

    Police have released more details in the Friday afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital. 

  • UPDATE: Victim in officer-involved shooting identified

    UPDATE: Victim in officer-involved shooting identified

    Monday, February 5 2018 3:55 PM EST2018-02-05 20:55:40 GMT
    Monday, February 5 2018 3:55 PM EST2018-02-05 20:55:40 GMT

    Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."  

    Update: The man who died in the deputy-involved shooting that happened in East Helena early Friday morning last week has been identified. Taylor Schnortz, 26, of Townsend was shot and killed in an incident Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is calling a "mental health crisis."  

  • Ice climber accident victim's name released

    Ice climber accident victim's name released

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

    Lewis and Clark County Coroner, Bryan Backeberg, has identified the victim from Sunday’s ice climbing accident as 74-year-old Dr. Elton J. Adams M.D. of Great Falls. He is reported to have slipped and fallen 90  feet while climbing Cataract Falls in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. The man, an avid climber, was climbing with four others. Authorities received a 9-1-1 call at 1:12 p.m. The waterfall is 20 miles off of Elk Creek Road and 15 miles southwest of ...

  • Montana man dies in ice climbing accident at Cataract Falls

    Montana man dies in ice climbing accident at Cataract Falls

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-02-05 16:45:02 GMT

    A Montana man has died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

    A Montana man has died while ice climbing in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

  • Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Babies Behind Bars: 14 Babies Currently Living inside Washington Prison

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-02-05 16:38:56 GMT

    Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving. 

    Washington is one of few states to allow inmates to keep their babies while in prison, and inmates are saying the program is life-saving. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Fired Griz soccer coach speaks out

    Fired Griz soccer coach speaks out

    Friday, February 2 2018 5:15 PM EST2018-02-02 22:15:11 GMT

    The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.

    The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.