Three UM soccer players defend former coach

UM women's head soccer coach Mark Plakorus was let go earlier this week. Initially the university's press release called it a mutual agreement so Plakorus could "grow as a coach and a person."

But on Thursday, the UM athletics department disclosed that Plakorus was suspected of inappropriate contact with players and used a university-issued phone to text escort services while on a recruiting trip in Las Vegas.

Athletic Director Kent Haslam canceled a scheduled interview with ABC FOX today. But we did speak to three former players on condition of anonymity. Each defended their coach.

"I'm completely heartbroken and I don't believe it," said one player. "Especially with what the players or former players said against him. I never once saw anything happen."

Another said she was close with Plakorus. "We were all close with Mark. Mark was not just a coach but also our friend and he made that very clear," she said. He wants to be there for us, but I never felt any discomfort in his actions toward us. His heart and soul was in this program."

When we reached Plakorus on the phone on Friday morning, he said the story is "one-sided" and that he's contacting lawyers.

Plakorus coached Griz soccer for 7 years and won Coach of the Year in 2004. Assistant coach Katie Benz will oversee the soccer program while UM searches for a new head coach.