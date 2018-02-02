Three UM soccer players defend former coach

Three former players are defending their coach, who was fired earlier this week.
Missoula police are responding to an incident on the corner of Worden and Turner Court on the Northside. Officers are not providing many details at this time, but they are reporting that there is no danger to the public. We have a reporter on the scene and will update you with details as they come in.
UM President Seth Bodnar says the university "exercised its right" to non-renew a Griz coach accused of misconduct.
A North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor and cutting the baby from the womb while the mother was still alive has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.
The former Griz soccer coach says he's looking into legal action in response to being fired over allegations that stemmed from an investigation into texts he sent to players.
University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam confirmed Thursday evening the women's soccer coach was let go after an investigation into text messages the coach sent to soccer players and an escort service in Las Vegas.
A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night near East Helena.
Montana prosecutors say a man charged with killing his estranged wife last month brought his 15-year-old son with him.
University of Montana faculty and students are speaking out ahead of a scheduled lecture on campus by a controversial columnist.
A music teacher in western Montana has been charged with felony sexual assault after prosecutors say he inappropriately touched a female student on a near daily basis.
