UPDATE: Shooting reported on Northside Missoula

UPDATE: Police say a man sustained a gunshot wound Friday in an incident on the Northside.

Missoula Police Lt. Sandy Bjorklund says around 4 PM, police responded to a 911 call and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a home on Turner Court and Worden Ave, near the Northside Park.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the immediate area of the scene was blocked off. The assailant ran off and has not been found, but the victim says he did know the assailant.

Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

Missoula police are responding to an incident on the corner of Worden and Turner Court on the Northside. Officers are not providing many details at this time, but they are reporting that there is no danger to the public.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update you with details as they come in.