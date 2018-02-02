Great Falls man reportedly strangles wife in his sleep

One man is behind bars after he says he strangled his wife in his sleep.

On 1:30 a.m. Friday, Great Falls police responded to a home after John Howendobler called 911 saying he choked his wife.

When officers arrived they spoke with both Howendobler and his wife, who has not been identified. She said she was sitting on the bed as her husband slept. Howendobler suddenly woke up as if he had a bad dream and started choking her, saying he was going to choke her to death.

She said she became dizzy and almost lost consciousness. Howendobler has been reportedly having issues with headaches and a temper for the last several months.

Howendobler said he had no intentions of hurting his wife and didn't know he was choking her until he woke up. He also described going into a rage and wanting to do harm to others.

Howendobler was taken to the Benefits Emergency Room for evaluation. He explained that he suffers from terrible headaches and becomes agitated and violent for no reason. Howendobler added that he was scared when he woke up with his hands around his wife's neck.

A doctor's evaluation revealed no mental health diagnoses and Howendobler was not admitted to the hospital.

Howendobler does have a history of violence, having been convicted of Partner Family Member Assault in 1997 and 2005.