Fargo woman who cut baby from neighbor gets life term

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor and cutting the baby from the womb while the mother was still alive has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



Brooke Crews pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and lying to law officers in the August death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo. State District Judge Frank Racek sentenced Crews on Friday.



Prosecutors say Crews admitted to cutting out the baby while Greywind went in and out of consciousness.



Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd earlier called her death a "cruel and vicious act of depravity." Her disappearance sparked extensive searches before her body was found wrapped in plastic in a river.



The baby was found alive in the apartment the 38-year-old Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn. He's scheduled for trial in March.

