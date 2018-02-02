UPDATE: UM issues statement in coach firing

UPDATE: The University of Montana issued a press release today related to the UM Athletics Program and the recent firing of a coach for alleged misconduct.

UM President Seth Bodnar issued this statement:

“The University’s first priority in our athletic programs is the success and support of our student athletes. In this case, when concerns were raised, the university initiated a careful process with qualified professionals to examine the situation thoroughly. In early November, when athletic department leadership became aware of the concerns, the process began. The news of this week, the fact that we are seeking a new leadership direction in the soccer program, is the result of that process. To be clear, the university exercised its right, pursuant to the terms in the 1-year coaching contract, to non-renew this employee. We are committed to our first priority, our students, and will make sure we move forward in a manner that is supportive, transparent, and inclusive to serve the program’s needs.”

Seth Bodnar

UM President

UM Athletics Director Kent Haslam canceled a scheduled interview with ABC FOX today, saying that UM would be issuing a press release instead.

On Thursday, news broke that Griz head coach Mark Plakorus had been fired after the discovery of text messages sent from his university-issued phone to a Las Vegas escort number. Haslam said the department found the texts after concerns were raised by a 2017 player survey, where team members said they were uncomfortable with Plakorus' texting habits.