Coffee shop in Billings dubbed most beautiful in state

A new ranking from Architectural Digest lists what the publication deems the most beautiful coffee shop in each U.S. state.

MoAV coffee on Montana Avenue in Billings took the honor for Montana. The list praises the shop's exposed brick walls and quirky artifacts on display, like an antique coffee roaster and a motorcyle. The shop offers its own roasted coffee blends like the "Dapper Lion" espresso. MoAV was founded in 2015.

Other winners include Persephone Bakery in Jackson, Wyoming, District Coffee House in Boise, Idaho and Atomic Coffee in Fargo, North Dakota.

Click here for the full list.